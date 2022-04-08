To the Editor:
Thanks and appreciation are extended to attendees, participants and organizers of the Passover and Easter Interfaith Teach-In On Housing and Homelessness held at the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe on March 30.
Thanks to the speakers for their powerful stories, sharing their first-hand experiences dealing with homelessness and lack of housing, and advocating for housing solutions at work in our communities now.
Thanks to Rabbi David Fainsilber for hosting and warmly welcoming the public to the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe community, and thanks to their Olam Chesed students and the Last Minute Choir for their inspirational music.
Thanks to volunteers for their help planning, organizing and promoting the event.
Thank you, Lamoille Area Interfaith Clergy, who spoke to the way in which God has been at work in this world for thousands of years bringing justice and love to the people of this world through the Passover and Easter traditions. These stories and messages resonate in our communities today and give us a moral imperative to continue to care for all of God’s people by assuring that they have the necessities needed to survive in this world — starting with the need for shelter and a place to call home.
Thank you to the event co-sponsors including the Working Communities Challenge, Lamoille Housing Partnership, Lamoille Community House, Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, Stowe Community Church, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Stowe, and Bahá’ís of Stowe and the Lamoille Area Interfaith Clergy Group.
Most of all, thank you to all who attended the event, for your interest in this most important issue facing our area, your sense of solidarity with those who need housing and those who are trying to meet this need, and for sharing your experiences, hopes and dreams for the future. We are grateful to have you with us in this important work.
We look forward to continuing this work together with our communities, making shelter and home a reality for more of our neighbors, and invite anyone interested in getting involved to reach out and learn more.
Rabbi David Fainsilber, Father Rick Swanson, Rev. Devon Thomas, Rev. Becca Girrell, and Rev. Pat Thompson
Lamoille Interfaith Clergy Group
Kim Anetsberger
Lamoille Community House
Patti Rubin
Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition
Carol Marshall
James Glazier
Kerrie Lohr
Lamoille Housing Partnership
Emily Rosenbaum
Working Communities Challenge
