To the Editor:
On Friday, April 17, we learned that the Vermont State Colleges board of trustees was planning on taking steps to shutter not one, but three of its campuses. On Monday, the board of trustees met to begin deciding the fate of these campuses.
The campuses affected are Northern Vermont University’s two campuses, Lyndon and Johnson, as well as the Randolph campus of Vermont Technical College.
These closures are an existential threat to the communities in which these schools reside. They will result in the loss of hundreds of jobs, decimate local property tax values, threaten the viability of local businesses, and deprive essential educational opportunities to people who need it most.
The potential closure of these three campuses is symptomatic of a larger problem in our state: the relentless drive to limit local decision-making in favor of increased centralized top-down, one-size-fits-all policies.
These three campuses serve a vital role in providing educational opportunities to students who need them. They chose to attend these schools for a variety of reasons, be it location, cost, or programs offered. Likewise, the communities in which these campuses are located rely on them as a source of economic growth and innovation.
From my own personal experience, I know of many people who live and work in Lamoille County who went to Johnson State (now NVU). Many local businesses rely on the students at these campuses as employees or customers. Students who attend these schools frequent restaurants and stores that would also be irreversibly impacted if these campuses no longer existed.
Time and again, we see local communities having little to no say over policies that will have significant impact on them. In the drive for uniformity and equity, we have sacrificed our ability to shape our own future. These proposed closures are just the latest example of what happens when local communities are cut out of the decision-making process.
Too often, policies are made for us, not by us. We have seen it in education through the Act 46 process, when districts throughout the state were forced to merge against their wishes. We see it in the Act 250 process, where development in rural communities is hamstrung. We see it in health care as more and more consolidation is being pushed by the Green Mountain Care Board.
These proposed closures demonstrate why we need to decentralize more decision-making and restore the local communities’ abilities to adopt policies that meet their needs.
To be fair, it is true that many of Vermont’s colleges are in a dire financial state. Vermont has ranked 49th out of 50 states when it comes to its level of support for higher education. Even if these three schools were to survive, it would be highly unlikely that they could continue to operate in the manner they always have. If they are to survive, we will have to make difficult decisions.
But these decisions should be made by the communities that will be impacted, not by unelected bureaucrats. If local communities are empowered to make meaningful decisions for their future, we will have better policy outcomes and stronger communities.
Tyler Machia
Morrisville