To the Editor:
As we say farewell to another year, we give thanks for the many ways that the community supports the Hardwick Area Food Pantry. We could not do what we do without your generous financial donations, food and fund drives, and volunteering. Together we are able to improve local food access and community resilience at a time when this work has never been more critical.
In 2020 the Hardwick Area Food Pantry has grown and changed in ways we never anticipated — finding the resources within our staff, participants, volunteers, farmers, partners, donors and community members to navigate the incredible challenges and opportunities of this wild year.
The food pantry’s work has become more vital than ever during this pandemic. Major systems redesigned for COVID-responsive operations include outdoor service, a home delivery program, virtual and physically distanced grow your own food independence workshops, and a partnership with the Center for an Agricultural Economy to distribute local grocery vouchers.
We have expanded our services to offer more frequent visits, additional federal food distribution, and improved referral processes. Since March, we estimate a 25 percent increase in total households served monthly, with 30 percent accessing the delivery program and 30 percent accessing more frequent visits.
We are also moving forward on an expansion project to serve a distinct and significant new group of households within our service area that has been accessing the pop-up pandemic response food efforts in Craftsbury and Albany. To build long-term sustainability for food access work that meets this demonstrated need Hardwick Area Food Pantry and Craftsbury-Albany Food Share are collaborating on an expansion that will result in a multi-site program, incorporating the Craftsbury and Albany sites into our operations. We are energized by this strong collaboration and the clear and significant impact of this project in supporting community resilience in the greater Hardwick area.
Our engaged and generous community members have made it possible for us to meet this significantly increased need. We are grateful and humbled to continue our work with such a strong foundation of support that is offered by so many and comes in so many different forms.
Laura Lee Sweeney
Food Pantry Director, Hardwick Area Food Pantry
