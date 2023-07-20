To the Editor:
Religious fundamentalism begets secular fundamentalism. Vast hordes in the middle miss sensible definitions and illustrations of religion.
Tamara Burke often brings an urgent progressive voice to contemporary issues. With “Religion demands passive acceptance of the unacceptable,” she dismisses many admirers who happen to be people of faith. (News and Citizen, July 6, 2023)
Her normally bright articulation of key nuances in cultural debate takes a deep dive in her unexamined rant about religion. Move over Christopher Hitchens; enter the new secular savior of humanity.
The most disappointing aspect of her diatribe is its tone. Only a few rare people of faith will continue to read anything she writes after seeing the narrow-minded blindness of her outlook. She throws the baby out with the bathwater as she labels all religion as an opiate.
A nuanced understanding of religion begins with its etymology. The Latin “religio” arises from “ligare” — to unite, the same root as ligament, which unites muscles and bones. Therefore, any religion with integrity is a force for unity and for unifying.
Stories of corrupt religion fill libraries. Christian crusades, zealot apartheid and Wahhabist terrorism are all examples of perverse religion. Martin Niemöller’s legacy is that he repented of his initial unexamined acceptance of the cultural arrogance that spawned Nazism. His Lutheran colleague, Dietrich Bonhoeffer, hanged by the Nazis for plotting to overthrow Hitler, demonstrated the power of Christ’s insistence on justice, for which he was, of course, also brutally murdered.
Mainline Christians today also decry the “perpetuation of rigid gender roles and (the discouragement) of activism through a preoccupation with predestination and God’s will.” I can follow Christ’s nonviolent resistance to oppression and injustice (and his prayer that the domination system will end through the coming of his realm of forgiving love) without buying into Augustinian-Calvinist dogmatism.
Today’s rancid cultural polarization is fueled in large part by the perverted Christianity of White Right fundamentalism. What’s needed urgently is for responsible people of faith to join with secular humanists to confront — together — its dangerous and unacceptable hypocrisy and oppression. Condescending contempt hurts the potential for partnership in forging more sustainable campaigns for human rights, social justice, peacemaking and earth stewardship.
One of my mentors, William Sloane Coffin, wrote that “the heart is a little to the left.” Without buying into an entire leftist ideology — religiously or politically — the humanist community and the religious community can respectfully join forces to create a society of diversity, equity and inclusion that is, hopefully, our compassionate future.
Michael Caldwell
North Wolcott
