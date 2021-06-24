To the Editor:

Apparently compromise means agreeing with Peter Berger on the issue of the filibuster. (“No one asked him to speak, so Poor Elijah compromises,” June 17, 2021)

His political leanings are obvious. If the filibuster was good for Democrats three years ago, why is it no longer any good?

His understanding of the Second Amendment is lacking. If the Patriots agreed to carry only muskets while allowing the Brits to have rifles and cannons, we’d all be singing “God Save the King” today.

Bill Bruner

Hyde Park

