To the Editor:
Apparently compromise means agreeing with Peter Berger on the issue of the filibuster. (“No one asked him to speak, so Poor Elijah compromises,” June 17, 2021)
His political leanings are obvious. If the filibuster was good for Democrats three years ago, why is it no longer any good?
His understanding of the Second Amendment is lacking. If the Patriots agreed to carry only muskets while allowing the Brits to have rifles and cannons, we’d all be singing “God Save the King” today.
Bill Bruner
Hyde Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.