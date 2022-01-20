To the Editor:
Tamara Burke’s opinion piece last week attacking two female members of the Vermont House of Representatives was deeply disappointing. (“Piety, God should play no role in COVID-19,” Jan. 13, 2022)
She implied that no member of the House should feel guided by religious conviction. The U.S. Constitution very clearly states — Article 6; clause 3 — that “no religious test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States.” For more than a century, any constitutional requirement has legally applied in every state. Shame on Burke.
Bruce Shields
Hyde Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.