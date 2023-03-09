A college without real books in its library is a sick joke, diminishing the college as a place where applicants should want to go and, when the college itself disappears, retroactively diminishing the value of their college degree for all alumni.
Right now, the colleges own thousands and thousands of books outright, paid for in full by taxpayer dollars and student tuition dollars, the shelves full of real books, many now out of print and many others not digitized. The current college collections represent years of collecting and cataloging, each reflecting the individual college’s curriculum strength.
Arranged by subject, real books in a library are open to browsing and discovery for undergraduates to explore as they find areas of learning beyond their required course textbooks. Books that circulate can be held in hand anywhere. It is hard to browse digitized books a few minutes at a time, and while fiction can be read on our Kindles or phones, digitized nonfiction is difficult reading, for it’s hard to look back on what one has already read, to take notes or make copies, and even harder to go back and forth now that publishers have increasingly sent footnotes to the Siberia of end notes.
The book collections are a sunk cost, worth more as is and where they are together than scattered to the winds. It is worthwhile delaying a final solution to the college libraries, for who knows but what college funding for post-secondary education, already underway, may make small public colleges affordable again. We seem to be at a positive inflection point when it comes to investing in crumbling physical infrastructure, and we may yet find it equally valuable and profitable to invest in local human infrastructure, educating Vermonters for jobs we now are importing out-of-staters to fill.
All it takes is imagination and creative thinking about using what we already have. Moving a nearby Community College of Vermont campus to Johnson? Creating an adult education venue for special small-fee courses? The campus is worth too much to taxpayers who now own it to surrender to developers.
Meanwhile, the college libraries could serve as regional libraries, continuing their value for inter-library loans, served by the Vermont library courier service making it possible to draw upon their superior collections.
I know the old Johnson State College library best, for when we bought a summer place in Hyde Park in 1976 before retiring here in 2006, I visited the college the next year, and as a school and college teacher in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, asked for and was granted library privileges, something apparently anyone here could do. It was a godsend, for I had access to in-depth collections in English and American literature and history, as well as current books on education, and could spend summers and weekends here preparing for courses I was teaching, a resource still open to all local teachers.
Vermont has a long and proud history supporting education and libraries. Sen. John Morrill sponsored the Land Grant College Act of 1862, signed into law by Abraham Lincoln, and Morrisville has a thriving Carnegie library. My special favorite Vermont library is the thriving Lanpher Memorial Library in Hyde Park. Let’s keep going forward with our commitment to public schools, colleges and libraries.
Ken Geiersbach earned a Master of Library Science from University of Rhode Island in 1966 and retired after 11 years as an elected trustee of Lanpher Memorial Library.
