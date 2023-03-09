To the Editor:

Unless it is a done deal, the decision to empty the bookshelves and to go digital is unwise and seems a prologue to ending the state college system altogether. Too few people are making bureaucratic decisions for too many, ostensibly in the interests of economy and efficiency when there is still time to find creative solutions before it is too late.

