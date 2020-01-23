To the Editor:
The Transportation Climate Initiative or TCI is predicted to raise the cost of a gallon of gasoline by 17 cents per gallon, at an estimated cost of $50 million per year. The goal of this plan is to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and the revenue generated would be available to do things like encourage the use of electric vehicles, and build the charging infrastructure.
To accomplish this, the TCI would require a complex new bureaucracy that would manage a cap-and-trade system where fuel dealers would be required to buy fuel “allowances” sold at auction. These allowances would allow the dealers to buy fuel and the revenue raised from the sale of these allowances would be returned to the state, minus the cost of the bureaucracy, at a rate determined by those within the system.
By design, the rates would increase over time, at an undetermined pace, without limits. (Remember a year ago the goal was an 80-cent-per-gallon tax.) No one knows what percentage of our 17 cents would make its way back to the Vermont treasury.
All of this could be done much more efficiently by simply raising the tax on gasoline by 17 cents per gallon. This would require no new bureaucracy, no new accounting or tax systems, no auction of allowances, no new regulations on fuel dealers, and no additional state employees, and virtually all of the new revenue would end up in the state’s coffers. It would, however, require lawmakers to look Vermonters in the eye and say, “We’re going to raise your taxes.” And that’s something lawmakers who want to be re-elected just can’t seem to do.
No one can argue the best interests of Vermont taxpayers will be served by handing control of our fuel prices to an unelected, unaccountable group of out-of-state bureaucrats. Let’s not act surprised years from now when fuel prices are raised without our consent, and those in control will tell us, “We’re sorry, there’s nothing we can do.”
Given the abundant flaws of the TCI, what is the attraction? Until recently proponents had maintained the TCI was not a tax. After all, the governor has said he would not support any new taxes on fuel. But Democrat Rep. John Killacky was forced to concede, yes, this really is a tax when he was pressed by Dave Gram on his radio show Dec. 31.
Also, passionate climate change activists, desperate to show their support for the cause, see this legislation as an answer to their prayers, no matter the flaws.
If we must address climate change through legislation, let’s make it effective, and fair, and avoid deceptive schemes beyond the control of lawmakers and voters alike.
Tom McLinden
Stowe