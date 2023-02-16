To the Editor:

A bill pending in Legislature, the Affordable Heat Act, is really the clean heat standard that was introduced two years ago and vetoed by Gov. Phil Scott. The veto was sustained by one vote. To recap, this clean heat standard is established to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the thermal sector. Administration is to be performed by the Vermont Public Utility Commission Authors of the bill probably anticipated a shift from typically a judicial oversight role by the commission to an operational role in this domain. Two staff and $800,000 are allocated to administer the system. Of the allocation, a third party is to be engaged to define the system. In addition, $400,000 and two staff are allocated to the public service department. In 2018, it was determined that one half of Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions came from the thermal sector. The objective of this bill is to transition away from carbon-intensive heating practices to lower carbon alternatives.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.