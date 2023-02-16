A bill pending in Legislature, the Affordable Heat Act, is really the clean heat standard that was introduced two years ago and vetoed by Gov. Phil Scott. The veto was sustained by one vote. To recap, this clean heat standard is established to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the thermal sector. Administration is to be performed by the Vermont Public Utility Commission Authors of the bill probably anticipated a shift from typically a judicial oversight role by the commission to an operational role in this domain. Two staff and $800,000 are allocated to administer the system. Of the allocation, a third party is to be engaged to define the system. In addition, $400,000 and two staff are allocated to the public service department. In 2018, it was determined that one half of Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions came from the thermal sector. The objective of this bill is to transition away from carbon-intensive heating practices to lower carbon alternatives.
Each entity that sells heating fuel into or in Vermont must register annually with the Public Utility Commission and outline the type of heating fuel sold and volume of sales. This supposedly will create an inventory for the purpose of forecasting and compliance with carbon reduction goals. Penalties can be applied for noncompliance.
The commission is required to adopt a system to identify and track clean heat credits to show progress in meeting the bill’s objectives. The bill is complicated and intricate and how it will work has not yet been determined. In my experience it is better to develop a small program and build on it rather than implement a grand scheme with too many variables. Such is the case with this bill. There are too many unanswered questions.
The governor vetoed the bill the first time around because it lacked definition, in terms of logistics, revenues and economic impact on Vermonters, which will be harsh. Consider that the bill proposes a new program, a system for implementation not yet designed, a cost to Vermonters that has not been evaluated and a shift in the role of the Public Utility Commission from judicial oversight to operational.
Does this sound like a recipe for success?
When this bill gets introduced again, the governor will rightfully veto it. It would be irresponsible to do otherwise. The Legislature has the votes to overturn the veto and it will be incumbent upon you to contact your legislator and express your opinion to sustain the veto.
As an addendum, to identify sources of emissions, the World Data Organization reports total global emissions as 49.4 billion CO2 metric tons annually. According to the U.S. Energy Administration, “The US is 15 percent of global emissions, and Vermont is 0.1 percent of U.S. emissions.”
We rank 51st at the bottom of the listing followed by U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam and Samoa. So, with this perspective, Vermont will not have any real impact on global climate, but it will be costly for Vermonters if the clean heat standard is enacted. From a cost-benefit analysis, perhaps it is better to look at all options and balance least cost strategies with environmental impact?
Ken Hoeppner is vice chair of the Cambridge Republican Party.
