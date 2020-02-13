To The Editor:
In response to Tom Sheppard’s letter to the editor (News & Citizen, Jan. 30), there needs to be some clarification to the data he referenced.
As of today, there are 424 (FTE) highly skilled professional personnel serving the Lamoille North school communities; 206 teachers, 117 instructional staff, 73 support staff, 11 principals and vice principals, and 17 central office personnel (increase of 1 central office FTE over the past decade). There are 1,926 students (including tuition and Green Mountain Technical and Career Center students) directly and indirectly served by these personnel.
When we drill down and analyze the data further, we find a variance in student/staff ratios:
• 9.34 students per teacher
• 16.48 students per instructional staff
• 6.47 students per combined instructional personnel (including nurses, librarians and counselors)
• 4.07 SPED students per SPED professional
• 7.81 General Ed students per General Ed professional
• 26.26 students per non-instructional staff
• 175.09 students per principal
• 137.67 students employees employees per central office professional
• 32 Facility professionals maintaining 11 unique facilities across the region
• 74.62 students and employees per facility professional
• 9 information technology professionals providing full services to all students and personnel at 11 unique facilities across the region
• 261.18 students and employees per IT professional
As you can see, many variables go into serving a large school system well.
Our goal is for our communities to understand what they are being asked to support. We strongly encourage people to ask about our systems, and to ask for rationale behind the developed budget.
We thank our communities for their unwavering support and look forward to seeing you at the Feb. 17 annual meeting and Feb. 24 budget informational meeting.
Deborah Clark
Business manager
Lamoille North Supervisory Union