To the Editor:
In 2017, according to Gallup news, Vermont ranked first in the nation with 5.6 percent of its citizens who self-identified as LGBTQ.
They now rank 5th at 5.2 percent, just behind leader Oregon. Twenty-five percent of American families have a friend or family member who is gay. Vermont is highly ranked in being receptive to the LGBTQ community.
If statistics hold, that translates into a community of 18.4 million people. Which tells me that if an elementary student from any Morrisville school attended the Lamoille County Field Days with a parent and wandered through the exhibits, hobnobbing with, say 400 people, they would have have encountered 21 attendees who were LGBTQ.
How prepared are these students to deal with such a sizeable group? If a school teaches them that LGBTQ teachers are not welcome to work there, then are they telling the student that such people are bad and to be avoided? Will these young people start focusing their generalized anger toward gays?
Current scientific evidence states that there is no gay gene, but there must be some polygenetic consortium of genes that operate embryonically to produce a newborn who inherits a gender ID that is on a continuum from heterosexuality, gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender. Gender identification is not a choice.
If we are all God’s children, why did God create gay people? Well, because he wanted to share his love, as he has with us all.
To demonstrate this basic gesture from almighty God, Bishop Marshall Catholic School in Morrisville should hire a LGBTQ teacher to show their students that what God has created is good. The role of the church and its educators is to act as counselors to all God’s children and not as guardians to the gateway of the kingdom.
Wayne Twombly
Morrisville
