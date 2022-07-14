To the Editor:
As Christians in the Vermont Conference of the United Church of Christ, we oppose the Dobbs decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs. Wade. We believe that God is the creator of all living beings and things, and that all human beings are created with the gift of free will and are of equal value.
We believe that all people have a right to determine what one does with one’s own body, recognizing the difficult and painful yet life-supporting and sustaining necessity in making the decision to have an abortion. This is a statement rooted in our Christian faith that opposes any policy, precedent, statement or law that limits a human being’s right to bodily autonomy, determination, dignity and respect.
Therefore, we stand with all women and people who can become pregnant in their right to choose, as we continue as followers of Jesus Christ, children of God, and members and friends of the Vermont Conference of the United Church of Christ to actively work together to answer our Christian call to love one another.
Rev. Dr. Ed Sunday-Winters
Greensboro UCC, Greensboro
Deborah R. Henderson
Second Congregational Church, Hyde Park
Virginia Brooks
Second Congregational Church, Hyde Park
Mary Paul Loomis
Second Congregational Church, Hyde Park
Rev. Robert M. Hundley
Wolcott
Rev. Dr. Michael Caldwell
Retired pastor, Wolcott
On behalf of the Vermont Conference of the United Church of Christ
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.