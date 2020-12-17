To the Editor:
As we work our way through Thanksgiving, over the past years I have authored memories I held from childhood, growing up in peaceful quaint little town of North Hyde Park, attending my first six years in the little two-room school, right in the middle of town. I treasure many good memories from that town.
The longest-lived memory is the on-going friendship I have held with a couple individuals from North Hyde Park, though this year it is difficult for me to speak of fond, positive memories, with all that has transpired in the country and in the world this year.
I was hard pressed to author a newsletter to family and friends this year, as I sustained a vehicular accident in August, totaling my SUV. Fortunately I was unscathed and was able to travel into South Carolina the following day for business.
Then last month, we learned my wife Glenda has a very rare disease that will rob her from me in the future years — progressive supranuclear palsy — for which there are no known cures or medications to slow down or stop this approaching illness.
So, as all this year has become, and I am certain anyone reading this, has their own issues as well, I am reminded of something that happened in 1957-58. I contracted the Asian flu that hit the USA.
In fact, as I was approaching first grade, I contracted the flu and almost died with it. Sick for three months, I had to stay home and return to the first grade again the following year.
Growing up in Vermont was most of the time peaceful, but occasionally we hit a “life bump” in the road that set us back a bit. From all this though, it allows us to hunker down in life, realizing we have one thing to keep us going: hope.
Without hope we can be consumed by unpleasantries, despair, loneliness, depression. With hope we are able to conquer anything thrown at us in a positive way.
Thus, as Christmas rapidly approaches, look around yourself, asking yourself if there something positive I can do, a kind act or word I can offer to lighten the burdens of another? It’s not the lights or the gifts under the tree that makes Christmas, it’s what comes from the heart. That is what Christmas is.
Hope. That is what we need this year.
So remember to enter 2021 with a lot of hope.
Chaplain Lee Longe
Jackson, Ga.
