To the Editor:
Hardwick citizens have been waking up to the fact that AT&T is proposing to build a cell tower on Buffalo Mountain. They would have to blast stone ledges and fill in wetlands to widen the trail that goes up to the site.
Wetlands mitigate both the effects of drought and flood. We need them. And, we need to protect the beauty of Hardwick and Buffalo Mountain.
This proposed cell tower is not needed to improve reception for cell phones or the internet. We have a cell tower that serves our needs. There are alternatives that are now being looked at, such as fiber optics. Jeudevine Library in Hardwick uses fiber optics and is the strongest cell reception in town.
I hope we all wake up to the fact that there are other alternatives.
Judith Ruskin
Hardwick
