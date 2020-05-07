To the Editor:
Think of others. Wear a facial covering in public, please.
Am I judging you? Yes, I’m judging your kindness and caring nature when it comes to your thoughtfulness of keeping your germs (which potentially could be carrying the COVID-19 virus) to yourself.
Wearing facial covering is about others, not to protect yourself.
I work part-time in a business that immune-compromised persons come into out of necessity, and I cringe at the number of adults who come in with faces uncovered. Even a medical professional has entered the establishment without their face covered.
Please cover your nose and mouth and show that you care about other people, especially in retail establishments.
Laurie Rapp
Morrisville