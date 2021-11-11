To the Editor:
On Oct. 28, 14 Lamoille Valley community leaders from seven towns, including two state legislators, gathered on Zoom for a roundtable called “Act 164 Roundtable: Considerations on Retail Cannabis for Lamoille Valley Municipal Leaders.”
This event, a collaboration between Healthy Lamoille Valley and the Lamoille County Planning Commission, was held to raise awareness about Act 164 planning considerations, address local questions about retail cannabis and identify areas of needed municipal support.
Early on, participants were asked how informed they thought their community was about Act 164 and the implications. More than two-thirds responded that their community was either slightly informed or not at all. As for themselves, most of the group’s response to the same question ranged from slightly to somewhat informed. These answers highlight the need for more education and information for our Lamoille Valley community.
Participants at the event were asked to consider:
• How might your town plan to assess the demand on local and regional services?
• What is the best way for your town to provide for a comprehensive education and community conversation in advance of a vote?
• Who are the stakeholders in your community that your town can engage on this topic?
• If your town opts-in, what additional regulations would you like to see?
The top three factors identified by participants that will most affect local decisions when considering retail cannabis for their town were: safety, youth substance prevention, and tax/fee and indirect revenue impact such as tourism.
Throughout the roundtable, questions were raised on zoning and taxation, impact on law enforcement and the possibility of odor ordinances from growing cannabis, as well as questions about public health impact on youth and young adults.
Lamoille County Planning Commission Deputy Director Seth Jensen shared answers as they related to municipal planning. Legislators in attendance added perspective on the law, while also gathering information about local concerns. It is important to note that many of the details are still being defined by the state’s Cannabis Control Board.
Visit healthylamoillevalley.org to view the presentation slides and updated materials on this topic as they become available.
Alison Link
Morrisville
