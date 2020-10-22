To the Editor:
This is in response to Justin Marsh’s letter to the editor (“Anti-trans money funds two local candidates,” News & Citizen, Oct. 15, 2020).
Marsh’s letter got my attention on how Shayne William Spence and Ferron Wambold had taken money from a donor who donates to anti-LBGTQ+ organizations, Tom and Carol Breuer from Massachusetts. The reason for my letter is I am currently running for Vermont House from Caledonia-3. I am a moderate Republican who is socially liberal, but fiscally conservative.
I, too, accepted a campaign contribution from the Breuers. I did a search on the Breuers and found they were involved with donating to anti-LBGTQ+ organizations.
This is an issue of morals and what is right. I have two sons; one is gay and the other is bi. Even if they were straight, this is still not acceptable. Do not say you are for LBGTQ+ rights when on the flipside you are taking campaign contributions from someone who is anti-LBGTQ+.
This is totally hypocritical.
What this tells me is you are accepting and supporting the donor’s values by keeping the contribution. It was a no brainer for me, I am going to donate the amount the Breuer’s contributed to my campaign, along with a personable contribution, to the Pride Center of Vermont.
We all should live by the state motto Freedom and Unity. We all should have the freedom to be who we are and to be united. At the end of the day, we are all human beings. I do not like hate or condone it.
If Spence and Wambold both accepted monies from the Breuers — or any other candidate has received monies from them — they should also donate the money. Actions speak louder than words.
Frank Empsall
St. Johnsbury
