To the Editor:
I write this in response to the letter to the editor titled “Morristown: Remember these names at the polls.” (News and Citizen, Feb. 10, 2022)
What compelled me to write this was the comment “anyone else will only lead to more of the same.” I am a candidate for the two-year term, and I guess that puts me into the “anyone else” category by the author.
I have talked about inclusion, transparency and forward-thinking representation. I have suggested more diversity is needed on local boards. My candidacy also brings a fresh perspective, and I welcome open discussion.
So, in fairness I do not wish to be included, nor do I think I deserve to be labeled, in the “anyone else” category. Go ahead and cheerlead your favorite candidates; I do as well. But not at the expense of the other candidates running respectful campaigns who love this town and want to be a part of thoughtful planning and governance moving forward.
Also, I have mentioned this before but wish to reiterate. I currently serve on the Morristown Development Review Board. I have said if I was elected to the selectboard, I will thoughtfully work with the review board to resign and have my current appointment replaced.
There are no other boards I serve on in any capacity in this community that pose any conflicts of interest in serving as an effective and efficient selectboard member.
Chris Wiltshire
Morristown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.