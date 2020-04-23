To the Editor:

Like many, I was disappointed and saddened by the news that this year’s LACiNg Up for Cancer event was canceled.

For the past several years, I, like others, have raised money and joined hundreds of friends, neighbors and those battling cancer to help those who’ve been affected by cancer.

Now, with the current state of our shared world, this event and so many other plans are canceled or postponed until next year. Cancer won’t wait; cancer doesn’t discriminate; cancer doesn’t care; but I do care. So, even though the event is canceled, I will begin raising money beginning May 1 through the day the cancer walk was scheduled, Saturday, June 27.

I know this is a different time for all of us, but as I have said to many people, every dollar counts and every dollar makes a difference. 

Wayne Jones Jr.

Morrisville

