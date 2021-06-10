To the Editor:
Unfortunately, there won’t be a LACiNg Up for Cancer event in 2021, but just as last year and prior to the pandemic, cancer hasn’t been canceled.
Our loved ones, neighbors, and people many of us don’t even know are fighting every day, and sadly some don’t finish their fight.
Many are struggling, so I remind people day that every dollar matters when raising money for the Lamoille Area Cancer Network. To everyone in this community battling cancer, you have the support of your loved ones, your neighbors and those you may never know.
Wayne Jones Jr.
Morrisville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.