To the Editor:
The opportunity the town of Cambridge has to pursue the purchase of the Cambridge Community Center should not be passed over.
Residents of all ages have benefited from the center, and under town ownership there will be more possibilities for community events. From fitness facilities and classes to space for a wide range of sports, events and options for childcare, teen and senior programming, the Cambridge Community Center can become the heart of town.
Like many Cambridge residents, I want to live in a town that prioritizes community involvement, health, wellness and recreational activities. By purchasing the Cambridge Community Center, we can guarantee a place for all of us to gather, be active and celebrate for decades to come. Plus, there are real financial benefits for the town.
The purchase will only cost Cambridge about the same as it costs to purchase a single-family home, thanks to the $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds that have already been secured for the purchase. Once owned by the town, the center can become a revenue source. Currently, the Cambridge Community Center is rented out for events, parties and youth sports tournaments. The center is also self-sustaining, proving its business model is working.
The center places our town on the map as the only place in the region to provide resources and activities for people of all ages. It would be a regretful decision to let this opportunity pass us by. The health and wellness of Cambridge is worth it.
It is important to note that in Cambridge this year Town Meeting Day is in-person with no virtual or early voting options. If you want to vote in favor of Cambridge pursuing the purchase of the Cambridge Community Center, you must attend Town Meeting Day and vote in person.
Mary Fafard
Jeffersonville
