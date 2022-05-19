Morristown, VT (05661)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.