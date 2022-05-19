To the Editor:
Well, we’ve had a few days of fun “limericking” your decision to cancel Varnum participation in the interlibrary HomeCard system. Now let’s get serious and explore the purported rationale for your decision. It swings, as I understand it, on two assumptions:
First, because the Varnum is facing an apparent loss from its own collection on a magnitude of about $8,000 for unreturned books lent out to Varnum patrons, then the exposure for unreturned books through HomeCard must surely be the same and the Varnum is potentially facing a similar liability owed to other libraries for their books not returned by Varnum patrons.
Fact: While it is true that any library in the HomeCard system is liable for books taken out from other libraries but not returned by its patrons, the fact is that the Varnum board has no idea how big this financial exposure is. The board chair said as much to me and in her social media post about two weeks ago. It could just as likely be little or nothing.
Second, the HomeCard system is a dying “dinosaur,” the word spoken to me by a Varnum staffer the first time I questioned this decision over a month ago.
Fact: This is patently false. The HomeCard system has expanded over the last 10 years or so from about 15 participating libraries to 26, stretching from Grand Isle and Fairfax to Addison County.
It was also pointed out to me by this staffer that the Varnum is the only participating library in Lamoille County. Irrelevant, but congratulations on that point.
Here are two questions for the Varnum board: I made a public comment at the board’s April meeting questioning the decision to cancel. It received no board reaction that evening. I also posed two questions for the board to consider. I have not received any indication if they will give me the courtesy of taking up my questions, but here they are:
• Will the board start a community dialogue, as opposed to simply taking public comment, on its HomeCard decision? Given that their decision was apparently made “in the dark of night” with no public input beforehand, I believe patrons are entitled to the respect that a true conversation about this would engender.
• Now the obvious one. Will the board reconsider its decision in the face of outspoken public objection and renew its HomeCard contract before June 1, 2022?
Finally, if you care about this issue and believe a library’s primary function in a democracy is to be a repository of truth and a disseminator of information on the widest possible basis, then please sound off to the board at varnumboardofdirectors@gmail.com. This is hardly the time to limit exposure to information and sow seeds for more divisiveness in our community.
Gary Chicoine
Cambridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.