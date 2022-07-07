To the Editor:
I would like to say for the public record that Gary Chicoine was not alone in feeling unheard when he voiced concerns about the Varnum Memorial Library’s decision to leave the HomeCard program. It is for that exact same reason — feeling unheard — that I wrote my first letter to the editor. In an email to the then president of the Crescendo Club library board of trustees, I asked why. (“Varnum Library discord reveals community in conflict,” June 30, 2022)
My email was forwarded to the librarian, who responded that “it was a difficult decision,” but no reasoning was offered. Feeling stonewalled and unheard, I saw no other way to vent the intense frustration of one who has wanted nothing but the best for the Varnum for three decades, one who spent one-plus of those decades working multiple hours a week as a volunteer to support the library.
I don’t disagree with Courtney Lietz’s comments about sexism and bias. Not at all. They are, in fact, in play everywhere. And I honor her for persisting in the face of them. This is simply to say that no one — male or female, young, old, or middle-aged, gay or straight, BIPOC or white — wants to feel unheard. Especially as we re-emerge from our years of isolation, it behooves us all to listen to people.
The poll sent by the latest board is one way to listen. If library patrons haven’t taken it, I urge them to. It will help the board make informed decisions moving forward. A library exists to serve its patrons.
Katherine Quimby Johnson
Cambridge
Editor’s note: Johnson is the News & Citizen’s Cambridge community correspondent.
