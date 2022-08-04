To the Editor:
I read with interest the criticism about the Morristown Planning Council meeting in last week’s News & Citizen. The planning council holds regular meetings in an open and publicly accessible location. They usually discuss agenda items to help frame the discussion.
The council is open to hearing comments and ideas from everyone. The meetings are not quasi-judicial, they are general discussions which help the council understand and guide public policy statements and eventually regulations.
I was not entirely certain what the purpose of the news article was other than to stir up ire and point fingers where none really needed to be pointed. We have an open government here in Morristown and the citizen boards and councils do their best to address every subject that is properly brought up before them.
Transparency should not really be a concern. Agendas and minutes are posted on the town’s web site. One citizen said that “there was no way to prove anything.” The nature of the meeting is to discuss subjects and build consensus, and not to point fingers and be accusatory.
The article quoted selectboard member Jess Graham as hearing from “a ton of people who I represent” and “who I know voted for me.” I’m sure she knows that once elected she represents more than the people that voted for her. There are a lot of others that did not vote for her that she now represents.
I would hope that this article about a well-meaning planning council will morph into a constructive positive experience for all those involved. The council is the official sounding board for those with housing, traffic and other municipal concerns. Their job is to listen to the concerns and discussion and craft them into municipal discussion topics for future meetings.
Criticism of the zoning administrator Todd Thomas for sending out draft minutes is also a red herring. Draft minutes are just what they say they are. It is customary to invite comments before they are finalized, approved and entered into the record. That way if there are misstatements, or omitted items, there is ample opportunity to include them.
I look forward to reading more about the council’s meetings. They are good people doing a heroic job of sifting through a lot of opinions and trying to come up with good public policy. Their mission is to gather facts, opinions and comments of all stripes and to meld them into community guidelines for future activities. They do not approve or deny any development applications.
Charles Burnham
Morristown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.