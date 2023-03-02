To the Editor:
To the Editor:
I totally agree with the letter to the editor from Mary Fafard. (“Cambridge shouldn’t pass over community center,” Feb. 9, 2023)
The Cambridge Community Center has been a wonderful facility used by so many citizens, groups, teams and schools. John Dunne and Russ Weis have put so much time, energy, work and lots of money into this business — we should be very thankful they took the initiative to do so.
The Cambridge Elementary School used the facility when the school flooded; the Cambridge Area Rotary uses the facility for fundraisers that support the town; the Red Cross has held blood drives that benefit so many; and the list goes on.
My favorite is the fastest growing sport: pickleball. Currently there are six different time slots for this great game and the number playing keeps growing. Basketball, soccer, volleyball, ping pong, tai chi and yoga are just a few of the sports enjoyed there as well as the fitness gym with many machines of torture — I mean weight machines — to keep you fit and help with that New Year’s resolution.
Please take the time to vote yes on Town Meeting Day in person on March 7 for the future of the Cambridge Community Center. So many will be thankful.
Genie O’Neil
Jeffersonville
