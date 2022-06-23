To the Editor:
Today I was contemplating my family’s existence in Vermont, which dates to the 1700s. As the youngest of six boys growing up on the farm here in North Cambridge, we were taught many values — a strong work ethic, common sense, respect, love of God and the list goes on.
We attended a one-room schoolhouse for our first four to six years. It had no running water or indoor plumbing and was heated by wood in winter. We walked to school both ways.
Our community church was next to the school and as a family we would walk to and from it each Sunday. Sunday dinner was most always composed of non-laying hens — it took me years to figure out how my father knew which chickens were not laying. My mother cooked on a woodstove year around until I was a teenager, and I was the youngest of the six boys.
I would quit school at 16. Two of my brothers were lineman and I soon followed suit. In 1968 I went into the U.S. Army and served my duty to Uncle Sam as had many in my family, past and present.
Upon returning home, I went back to being a journeyman lineman until 1977 when I landed a job with a utility company in New Hampshire, where I worked for 21 years. At the same time, I started my own tree service that I owned and operated for 36 successful years.
In 2001 I reunited with my childhood sweetheart Thea. We dated for five years and then became husband and wife until her demise in 2020. Thea and I moved back in 2006 and renovated my family’s farmhouse to our liking and settled down to a simpler life. We quickly became involved in our community and developed close relationships with our neighbors.
But as of this month I have decided I no longer desire to live in Cambridge. I have sold my house and will leave the state shortly. The past few years living here have been an embarrassment to me.
The collusion by the selectboard with the irresponsible Cambridge Cemetery Commission, which is the only gender-neutral elected or appointed group in town. Tomorrow, Father’s Day, marks the first anniversary of the removal of the fence at the North Cambridge Cemetery. The constant ongoing issues between the selectboard and the Varnum Library represent more irresponsible leadership or lack thereof.
This is not the town I grew up in and I am not into woke. When I leave, I will not be looking in the rearview mirror, but I will miss the many friends who do not lack common sense.
Kevin Whitcavitch
Cambridge
