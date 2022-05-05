To the Editor:
Lack of access to broadband internet service in rural areas is not a new problem.
In the near term, the COVID-19 pandemic thrust the problem to the forefront of federal and state policy discussions. The most recent funding is part of the infrastructure bill that Congress sent to the White House in November 2021. This included $65 billion over 10 years to finance expansion of broadband into underserved and unserved areas, which consist primarily of rural areas known as the last mile.
This funding was intended to promote more rapid expansion into the last mile by easing the higher cost and lower density of rural infrastructure build out.
In 2015, the Vermont Legislature authorized the formation of communications union districts, which enable two or more town municipalities to join forces to provide communication infrastructure to last-mile residents. With a few exceptions, the bleak long term economic model of providing service to these very low-density areas and lack of construction funding prevented the formation of any relevant communications union districts.
Armed with this large amount of new federal funding, the Lamoille-area district, Lamoille FiberNet, was formed to help with the more rapid deployment of broadband to last-mile households.
Stowe Cable was looking forward to working alongside the communication union district to reach unserved households and businesses in its communities. Since new ownership in 2015, Stowe Cable has invested millions of dollars, expanding cable offerings to approximately 250 new households each year. In 2021 alone, we invested $1.2 million and built over 40 miles of new fiber optic infrastructure, adding 307 new households to the Stowe Cable network.
The federal funding would have allowed us to accelerate the growth and investment we have made in the community. We attended town and communication union district meetings, provided the local district with helpful documentation, and initially had open dialogue about the obstacles Stowe Cable has encountered, such as underground cabling, labor shortages and access to telephone poles, and our solutions to solving these issues.
We are disappointed that the Lamoille FiberNet has chosen a path to take the funding designated for those without service to recreate an infrastructure already provided by local companies. This approach will add significantly to the time as well as the cost of the buildout with no benefit for a large percentage of taxpaying constituents.
In the meantime, Stowe Cable plans on continuing to invest in the community, in bringing access to the underserved and unserved. In 2022 we continue to extend fiber optic cable to new underserved roads and last-mile neighborhoods, potentially reaching an additional 270 new households.
By focusing on new infrastructure and working collaboratively with others, Stowe Cable will continue to extend its network into the last mile until affordable high-quality broadband is available to every resident.
Rick Rothammer
President
Stowe Cable Systems
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.