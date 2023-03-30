To the Editor:
To the Editor:
I came away from the well-attended Morristown Selectboard meeting last week with some observations. The purpose of the meeting was ostensibly to trim the proposed budget from what was voted down on Town Meeting Day.
There were perhaps 50 to 60 people attending and the general tone of the comments was that nobody wanted their taxes to go up. The selectboard tried to review the budget on a line-by-line approach.
After several hours the board felt it had made little headway toward trimming the budget. It was decided to return to the department heads to see if further reductions could be made and the board would revisit the matter at its April 3 meeting. The board did not solicit, nor were constructive suggestions made by the crowd on what to trim.
Budgets have two parts: income and expenses. Both need to be looked at carefully. Instead of picking apart each line item, the board needs to focus on the basic reason for town government: to take responsibility for police and fire departments, housing and planning services, emergency medical services, parks and recreation, public works including water, sewer and streets, snow removal, buildings and public records.
Is the town fulfilling its responsibilities to maintain the town and its investments in infrastructure? Are there areas that the public can agree to curtail? Is there a well-defined capital budget plan? Are there grants or other potential income sources that could be explored? I also recognize the difficulty with salaries and basic incremental increases in costs.
I have an interest in helping craft a responsible budget that will be acceptable to the town and will be responsible to the town’s investments. I have submitted my name to the selectboard as a candidate for the vacant board seat.
With more than 40 years of service to Lamoille County communities, I feel my experiences could help the town meet their needs. Your support would be appreciated.
Charlie Burnham
Morristown
