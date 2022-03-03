To the Editor:

There is a great deal of confusion in Deborah Bucknam’s guest perspective. (“Good trouble: Vermont must ‘stop racist indoctrination’,” Feb. 24, 2022)

In comparing Justice Roger Taney’s opinion on the Dred Scott case of 1857 with the state employee trainings on systemic racism she somehow conflates Taney’s decree that Black people should remain slaves with the trainer’s attempts to teach that slavery was racist, and that the repercussions of enslaving others don’t easily disappear.

I did not attend the trainings to which Bucknam refers, but her copious use of ellipses in “quoting” the trainer is rather suspect. Does an ellipsis really justify changing someone’s meaning? Can I say that Deborah Bucknam believes that “Justice Clarence Thomas’s ... monstrous and barbaric ... doctrines ... violate ... Americans?”

Probably not, although those are all her own words.

The recognition of systemic racism in our society is not an attempt to “shame and denigrate white Vermonters,” any more than teaching about the Holocaust would be an attempt to shame white Vermonters.

Antisemitism exists, racism exists, discrimination against LGBTQ people exists. These realities hurt and kill people. To bring them out in the open and to explore the ways in which we continue to perpetuate them is to heal our society. If those who continue to harbor racist ideologies feel shame in the face of honest exploration, that might ultimately be healing as well.

Bucknam expresses concern that “our children are also hearing comparable racist messages in our public schools.” Although she does not name this as critical race theory, obviously as a lawyer she knows that it is not being taught in our schools. Many people do believe that when racism is talked about in the classroom, they are teaching critical race theory.

Critical race theory is a legal theory that explores the relationship between racial inequity and the law. It is taught in law schools, not in kindergarten, or sixth grade or 12th grade. Hopefully, what our children are being taught in our public schools is that discrimination based on skin color, poverty level, religion, sex and gender identity is not a good thing.

If that relegates me to the “progressive left” that Bucknam fears, I’m OK with that.

Bucknam quotes Dr. David Moshman in making her point about the trainings being in violation of the First Amendment. She doesn’t seem to notice that her desire to silence these trainings is also an attempt to limit freedom of speech. To further quote Moshman, “Perhaps academic freedom only protects us as long as we don’t offend others.”

Bucknam has a right to be offended by the idea of systemic racism, but she does not have the right to try and silence those who speak about it.

Congressman John Lewis’ phrase “good trouble,” with which he was referring to civil disobedience in the service of civil rights, and all that he stood for in recognizing systemic racism, seems to me to be the antithesis of what Bucknam says and believes.

I can’t speak for him, but I strongly suspect he would not have approved of being used in this way.

Karin Shearer

Hardwick