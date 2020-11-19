To the Editor:
I wasn’t there when Rep. Cynthia Browning and Rep. Dan Noyes saw each other at the Statehouse when they apparently had an unpleasant meeting. I do think the context of the moment is important to understand.
The facts are that the House had a plan to stop working in the Statehouse and start conducting business electronically in an attempt to keep people safe from the pandemic.
Gov. Phil Scott had already called a state of emergency and large public meetings had been banned. It should be noted that the governor cannot tell the Legislature what to do.
Browning asked, in a procedural move on what was to be the last day of in-person meetings, for a count of House members present. Without a majority present, the House was not able to move to electronic voting and business.
As a consequence, a majority of the 150 members of the full House had to come back to ratify electronic proceedings.
Browning’s move in effect postponed the inevitable, with no social distancing for House members. Many felt unsafe in the very early days of the emergency and the pandemic. I believe a majority of the House would say Browning’s actions at the time were disrespectful to her colleagues and the House.
Speaker Mitzi Johnson immediately removed Browning from her committee assignment on Ways and Means, a measure that is virtually never done. It, in effect, left her ostracized in the House during all of the COVID work and sessions of the Legislature through this September.
Let’s say that at the moment she and Dan met more than six months ago emotions on all sides were running high as this emergency had just been called by the governor. It is my understanding that Browning reported the situation to the House Majority Leader and the Speaker as well as the Capitol Police. No action was taken.
What I do know as a matter of fact is that her actions were widely criticized, then and now. In my view, and in the view of many, she showed no regard for the safety of others.
Sen. Richard Westman
R-Lamoille, Cambridge
