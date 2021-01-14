To the Editor:
I just added the petition “Bring Morristown Conservation Commission Land Conservation Funding to a Vote” to MoveOn.org. Please follow the link below to show your support in bringing this to vote on Town Meeting Day.
It would mean a lot to me if you took a moment to add your name because, as Morristown’s population grows, its natural resources will likely continue to shrink. As outlined in the town plan, the Morristown Conservation Commission works to preserve and protect natural and fragile areas within Morristown.
While some landowners may choose to conserve their land temporarily, by enrolling in tax friendly land-use programs, these protections can be reversed. One lasting method of protection is through public acquisition. Currently the Morristown Conservation Commission is tasked with the responsibility of purchasing properties or development rights for lands within sensitive and important natural areas. However, it operates on a limited unfunded budget.
As we plan for the future, it is apparent that additional funding is needed to minimize the impact of threats to our natural landscape, such as development and fragmentation. These threats directly impact game and endangered species through habitat loss.
Morristown resides within two large and bio-diverse mountain ranges — the Worcester Mountains to the east and the Sterling Mountains to the west. While much work has been done to conserve these large forested tracks, the valley between is largely open for development. This valuable agricultural land and habitat cannot be returned to its current state once roads are carved across fields and culverts drain vernal pools.
While rises in taxes are often as offensive as the worst profanities, asking the voters of Morristown to add this article to the ballot on March 2 — to increase the tax rate by one-half cent on the grand list — will allow the electorate to vote in favor of funding the conservation of our town’s finite natural resources, and to provide a pathway for the enactment of the directive laid out by the town plan.
Real change happens when everyday people like you and I come together and stand up for what we believe in. Together we can reach heaps of people and help create change around this important issue.
Sign the petition here: bit.ly/3q5nXq0.
Kristen Connelly
Morrisville
