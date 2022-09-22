To the Editor:
The Morristown Planning Council will hold a public meeting to discuss sweeping changes to the current zoning bylaws that have consequences for every resident of the village and town. Everything from lawn size to building setbacks — think Bridge Street — the height of new buildings and future multi-unit developments will be determined at this meeting. These are changes that will affect the town for years to come.
The meeting will be held outdoors at the Copley Country Club on Tuesday, Sept 27 — average temperature that day will be 46 degrees to 62 degrees — under a tent with the possibility of rain of 33 percent. It starts at 5 p.m. and sunset is 6:38 p.m. Bring your cellphone to use as a flashlight.
This very important meeting is being held in the middle of the school week, at dinner time, under a tent with no heat or electricity and, obviously, and no Zoom capability.
The town offices and meeting room on Sept. 27 at 5 p.m. will have the lights off, doors locked, thermostat turned down and Zoom turned off.
Empty.
Tom Cloutier
Morristown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.