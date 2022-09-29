To the Editor:
One of the disadvantages of being a town clerk is that, as presiding officer of elections, one cannot publicly share political opinions. Having now completed my term as town clerk and treasurer in Cambridge, I am pleased to endorse the candidacy of Lucy Boyden as our next state representative in the Lamoille-3 House district.
Boyden will bring a fair assessment of important issues to the Vermont House, instead of simply following a political platform and toeing the party line. In her campaign travels she has knocked on over 800 doors in Waterville and Cambridge and spoken personally to 500-plus people. This experience has given her important insights to the opposing views of many issues currently facing our state. By listening to both sides of any issue, she can work collaboratively to truly represent her constituents.
Boyden combines the advantages of growing up locally in a Vermont farm family with an educational background in political science and global marketing communications. This gives her the tools to follow the maxim “think globally, act locally” when she represents us in the Legislature. Many of the global issues we face today deserve fair and equitable local solutions.
We are constantly bombarded by headlines and opinions about school safety, climate disruption, racial and gender equity, education, child care and reproductive rights. All these national issues demand resolution that will benefit and satisfy us on a local level. Boyden will combine core values with inclusive respect to help draft legislation that is fair and equitable to her constituents in Lamoille County.
I will be proud to vote for Lucy Boyden for state representative in the Nov. 8 general election. I hope you will join me, either by early or absentee voting, or in-person at the polls.
Mark Schilling
Cambridge
