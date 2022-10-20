To the Editor:
I am excited that Lucy Boyden is running for state representative. I’ve known Boyden her whole life. I know she was brought up in a way where she was taught right from wrong and taught to be a good and thoughtful person and respectful of her neighbors.
She is very intelligent and mature, and wise beyond her years. She is down to earth and grounded in this community. When Boyden called me to tell me she was running, I was overjoyed. I immediately arranged to meet her for coffee. I agree with everything she stands for and particularly her support of a woman’s right to choose.
I am 87 years old, and I will forever fight for young women to be involved in politics. We have come so far, but things are still not fully equal, and the vision of a young person is what we need to keep moving us forward.
Lucy Boyden is ready to fight for our community. I know that she will make an excellent representative, and she has my full support.
Jo-Ann Wyckoff
Jeffersonville
