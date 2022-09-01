To the Editor:
Lucy Boyden has my vote for the Vermont House to represent Cambridge and Waterville.
Boyden is a hardworking, 5th generation Vermonter who will bring a centrist, pragmatic and a consensus-building style to Montpelier.
For Cambridge and Waterville residents, Boyden is ready to step up to be an inclusive leader and will find sustainable solutions for the issues that are critical to both our communities.
These issues include rural economic development, affordable housing, broadband, the changing climate and the protection of reproductive liberties. Boyden supports Proposition 5, the constitutional amendment designed to protect the reproductive rights of all Vermonters.
While sustaining what makes our towns so special, Boyden knows we cannot stand still. She will also be a leader for the agricultural community, the small business owner and prioritize job creation — a critical driver to attracting young families to our communities.
To accomplish this, Boyden will bring a hands-on approach — voice of the people style — to Montpelier.
She deeply cares about being connected to all residents of both towns and will serve to make our little corner of the world work for everyone. She is showing this dedication by knocking on every door in the district.
I have seen firsthand how Boyden listens to what we have to say. In fact, just the other night, she had a very productive and very civil conversation with Jeffersonville residents who had her opponent’s signs on their yard. She listened more than she spoke.
Aside from sharing differing views, the resident asked if Boyden would like to speak to local veterans at an upcoming VFW meeting. As they were exchanging contact information, Boyden responded with an enthusiastic yes, showing once again that she wants to engage with all and listen to all views.
Sam Lotto
Cambridge
