To the Editor:
While driving Lucy Boyden door-to-door and joining her for early morning honk and waves, I've felt an overwhelming sense of pride and inspiration in Boyden. She is a local young woman ready to dedicate her life to service, and we are fortunate that she's running to serve in our communities.
Boyden is stepping up to work on issues that matter most today and will impact how our children and grandchildren live in this state for years to come. She wants to work on climate change. She's a young person living through the housing crisis, like myself and many others. She's committed to working with business owners and farmers to ensure we all have the resources and amenities to thrive here. She sees just how dire our childcare system is in Vermont and is bright enough to realize that without a robust system, several interconnected areas of our livelihood are at risk — including jobs/employment, financial well-being, women's rights and education. She's promised to bring a strong rural voice to Montpelier and represent all of us.
Not only is Boyden ready to work on our behalf, but she is electing to serve during the most formative period of her working years. Her desire to give back to Vermonters displays dedication, passion, selflessness, and courage — all attributes we need in local government.
Only recently was I able to fully comprehend the importance of our state government. I am thankful every day for the representatives who had the foresight to pass Proposal 5, allowing us to vote to amend Vermont's Constitution and protect reproductive liberties in Vermont while half of the country is moving in the opposite direction. This is proof that local leaders shape our lives and freedoms, which is why every vote and election matters.
When it comes to putting that kind of trust in a candidate who will shape policies that affect how we live and work in this state, Lucy Boyden is our best choice.
Mary Fafard
Cambridge
