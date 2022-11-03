To the Editor:
Lucy Boyden’s values more closely align with my own.
I like tax cuts as much as the next guy. However, they don’t replace policy stances on important social issues, and they tend to benefit those who need them the least.
Rebecca Pitre has focused on her opponent instead of our community. Her conservative agenda is out of step with a majority of Vermonters. Like her stance on abortion, the current proposal is “too extreme” for Vermont. Well, that doesn’t clarify where she would draw the line.
Boyden earned my vote without fear mongering, equivocating or refusing to debate. She has run a clean campaign without denigrating her opponent. I wish her luck in the Statehouse.
Charles Cunningham
Jeffersonville
