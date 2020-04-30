To the Editor:
Regarding the article April 23 about Stuart Stevens, “Confessions of a Republican operative”:
Right off the bat, Stuart starts with the “race card,” a staple of Democrat talking points. As a Republican operative, he was part of the problem.
Both parties are distraught because Donald Trump came in and upset those cozy power niches that the Republicans and Democrats enjoyed. Both parties represent deeply embedded cronies, career politicians who were owned by the big money of multinational corporations and unions. Can we all spell term limits?
Steven Harper, the former prime minister of Canada, said it well: “Trump was elected by the people who live somewhere, not the people who can live anywhere. The Republicans and Democrats both allowed jobs and manufacturing to go to other countries, leaving towns with empty plants and broken dreams.”
People who don’t have the luxury of being able to telecommute and live “anywhere” were the ones who elected Trump. Their children go to the local schools; they have their network of friends and business associates. They have mortgages. They are coaches, Scout leaders and mentors at the church youth groups. They are Americans of all races, religions and backgrounds who were fed up with the status quo.
Fortunately or unfortunately, we have a two-party system here. Neither party is perfect. Nobody is perfect. We are a package. With the good comes some bad.
I will vote for the party that abolished slavery and polygamy, forced the Democrats to allow women to vote and forced LBJ to sign the Civil Rights Act. I will cancel out Stuart’s vote.
Bill Bruner
Hyde Park