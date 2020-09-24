To the Editor:
Due to the pandemic caused by COVID-19, Vermont is facing economic challenges that are more complex than ever before. With a small population, many of whom are small business owners, workers in the tourist industry or struggling farmers, Vermont needs a leader who can work collaboratively with others to address the issues that are badly impacting our economy.
As a legislator for 18 years and as our lieutenant governor for the past four years, David Zuckerman knows how to bring new ideas to the forefront, work across the aisle and pass legislation that will preserve and protect all Vermonters.
Gov. Phil Scott has fought supporting our people by denying them a livable wage and paid family leave. In addition, his most recent budget lacks any bridge funding for our state colleges and universities, which bring many young people from out of state to Vermont and provides strong financial support to the rural communities in which these schools are based.
Unlike Gov. Scott, who has proposed to cut taxes on the Vermonters at the top while increasing taxes on small businesses, his policies have led to the loss of 500 green jobs, Zuckerman believes that by taxing 5 percent of Vermonters at the top of the income level, he can incentivize the creation of more green jobs, preserve family farms, expand broadband and weatherize the homes of many Vermonters.
By creating green jobs and installing more solar panels, Vermonters will cut electric bills. If Vermonters have more money in their pockets, they will support small and local businesses across the state.
Zuckerman himself came to Vermont from Massachusetts to attend UVM more than 30 years ago and stayed, becoming the co-owner of an organic farm with his wife. He knows how important it is to work hard while simultaneously thinking about the future.
He also understands the damage that global warming has caused the agricultural industry as he has watched his tiny seedlings die in the midst of one of the hottest summers our planet has ever experienced. He knows we must take on our fossil fuel industry and get Vermont to 90 percent renewables by 2050. He wants to create incentives that will save family farms, shore up our milk industry through sustainable green agriculture and preserve and protect our environment.
In contrast, over the last four years, Gov. Scott has cut regulations that protect our environment.
Vermont is the poorest state in New England. Zuckerman understands that our property taxes are too high and tax reform is needed. At this point, the top 30 percent of Vermonters pay less money into our education fund than the bottom 70 percent. Vote for David Zuckerman for governor.
Helene G. Martin
Stowe
