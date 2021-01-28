To the Editor:
Thank you for your comprehensive article on the Lamoille South Unified Union superintendent’s office. (“Lamoille South school district severs Wrend’s contract,” Jan. 21, 2021)
It is hard to believe that board members were willing to sign an agreement “not to speak ill of the superintendent” with penalty of a heavy fine. They just gave up their First Amendment rights to a superintendent found guilty by the court.
Also, the board chair agreed to write a glowing letter of recommendation, again to this superintendent found guilty of retaliation and having to pay a fine to the victim.
This board chair is repeating the same behavior as the superintendent when she wrote a glowing recommendation for teacher Shaun Bryer. He was quietly let go because he was a pedophile. Once he garnered a job in Colchester, all of his past became public.
The superintendent’s office received no repercussions. This is called passing the trash. Our children deserve adult leaders that have their best interests and education first and foremost.
Beth Bailey
Hyde Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.