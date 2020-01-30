To the Editor:
Do you live in the Lamoille North school district? Are you retired or living on a fixed income? Do you own a business? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then get ready to be whacked.
March 3 is Town Meeting Day. It is also the day that the Lamoille North has selected to put its budget for 2020-21 up for a vote. If approved, the budget for Lamoille North will increase by 5.15 percent.
Do you live in Hyde Park?
You already know about the 15.69 percent increase in electric rates and the fact that we now pay the highest electric rates in Lamoille County, but did you know that the town select board has proposed a 2.9 percent increase in town taxes?
Consider this: Approximately 27 percent of the population of Hyde Park is age 60 and over. It is no secret that Vermont’s population is aging.
Effective Jan. 1, Social Security benefits increased by a paltry 1.6 percent bringing a retiree’s average monthly benefit, after the deduction for Medicare, to $1,349 per month. Trust me on this: People are not eating well or staying warm on $1,349 per month.
The biggest culprit is Lamoille North. It has a bloated payroll due to inflated staffing levels.
Lamoille North currently has a student enrollment of 1,835. Teachers and instructional support personnel number 402. This presents a staffing ratio of 1 to 4.6. The staffing numbers as presented here do not include central office personnel, building administrators, nurses, custodians, cafeteria workers and other noninstructional personnel.
I spent nearly 30 years teaching on the elementary and high school levels. Unless you are a special education teacher, I can assure you that, with a staffing level of 1 to 4.6, you have people tripping over each other. The bottom line is that, if you have any clue about what you’re doing, class size matters little in terms of student success.
School district consolidation was supposed to reduce costs and facilitate the educational process. This notion has failed miserably. Instead, we now have yet another level of bureaucracy that renders local schools even more unresponsive.
Be bold! Vote no on March 3 on the Lamoille North budget. Send a message that is clear and easy to understand. Force Lamoille North to eliminate the waste in its budget.
Tom Sheppard
Hyde Park