To the Editor:
I read in the March 9 edition of the News & Citizen that Manufacturing Solutions Inc. wants to dynamite my former playground (“MSI plans to demolish hill and sell gravel,” March 9, 2023).
Our house on Laporte Road was between the former Greaves and Lanpher farms. My father made house calls as a physician in the morning and saw patients in the afternoon and evening in his office at the house.
In the 1950s and 1960s, the children of six or seven neighborhood families played and romped all over those 12 acres, which is more accurately described as a knoll than a mountain. Cowboys and Indians, cops and robbers, slingshot fights using spruce cones as ammo, overnights in Burt’s cabin — built by Burton McNaulty when I was 7 or 8 years old.
It is indeed a rocky place, and many of those rocks had names: flat rock, fighting rocks, snake rock. There were innumerable places to hide. As long as we didn’t disturb the grazing cows in the adjacent pastures, the Greaves family let us run and play to our hearts’ content. I’m guessing that few children have run rampant there in the recent past few years.
Dana Jacobs
Blue Ridge, Va.
