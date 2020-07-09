To the Editor:
Read the wonderful column by Steve Berson (June 11, 2020). I am 94, saw the Depression and World War II and knew about the great Tuskegee Airmen.
My experience was on the ground as a Ranger, knowing nothing about the higher Army’s very bad treatment of Black troops until the end of the war when they lost our records and placed us in Cherbourg, France, with MPs.
My uncle was in the bombers out of North Africa and bombed the oil fields. Though he was shot down, he survived.
In Cherbourg, about 100,000 Black troops were pulled out of their units of combat, many as Red Ball Express and 155mm artillery units (among the very best units). They were placed in ports so they could not ever be awarded their combat badges we all treasured.
Of course, there were other reasons for those Black men abandoned, not to go home and a few basic duties to perform, just sit and wait for their ship that would never come. At least we (high pointers), Rangers and infantry had MP duties to perform daily to kill time. All Black troops were placed in the French ports to be forgotten. The MPs were new troops to serve occupation after the war; they showed deep hatred for the Blacks, often falsely arresting many and send them to Balbec (LeHavre). The MPs had a special room for whipping victims. We destroyed it. My group punished the MPs and they had enough of us, ordering trucks to arrive suddenly and sent us to LeHavre and our ship, the end of 1946. The Blacks remained in France.
As for Steve’s Dad, I have the greatest respect for him. Keep up the fight.
Curtis R. Whiteway
Craftsbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.