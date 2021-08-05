To the Editor:
During my lifetime I have witnessed the elimination of polio, smallpox and various other diseases. As a child I drank polio vaccine from a paper cup in grade school. This was accomplished because this country had leaders that believed in science and provided facts to the public.
Today this country is in the midst of a fourth surge of the COVID-19 virus outbreak, not for want of a vaccine but because of leaders who do not follow the science and tout false statements and dangerous remedies.
I’m sure many remember the previous president saying COVID was no worse than the flu. And of course, there were the recommendations of hydroxychloroquine, ingesting bleach or somehow inserting ultraviolet probes into our bodies. Unfortunately, this didn’t end when he was defeated in the last election.
Today Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida is selling “Anti-Fauci T-shirts” on his website and numerous “news” outlets and commentators continue to spread a false and harmful narrative. And, of course, we have you, GOP chairperson Deb Billado, equating the creation of a vaccine card to some loss of civil liberties. (Letter to the editor, “Vermont Republican Party opposes vaccine passports,” July 22, 2021)
I may be a bit older than you but before my wife and I could marry we had to provide blood test results to support our health. Apparently, you don’t know that before enrolling a student in a Vermont public school, parents must show proof of vaccination, nor do you acknowledge that many visitors traveling to foreign countries need to show proof of certain vaccinations, the most recent being our neighbor to the north, Canada.
Instead, you, like many Republicans, choose to incite public anger, promote civil disobedience and, yes, create the “two-tiered society” that you warn against. But then, this should not be surprising coming from the leader of a party whose members organized a bus to the “stop the steal” insurrection event at our nation’s capital on Jan. 6 this year.
You should be ashamed.
Carl Szlachetka
Hyde Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.