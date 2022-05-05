To the Editor:
Lisa Senecal’s blather comes under the category of angry, affluent, liberal and bored. But rather than waste time addressing her hysterical, unhinged rantings, I will point to some very public figures “of color” who completely disagree with her. (“State, national GOP mainstream hate in pursuit of power,” April 28, 2022)
I doubt very much that she ever listened to Carol Swain, professor of history and politics at Vanderbilt University and prior to that Princeton, who grew up in the Jim Crow era in Virginia. Listen to her podcast on the inconvenient truth about the Democrat Party.
Does Senecal know Thomas Sowell? He is now 91 years old and published his 36th book. How many books has Nicole Hannah Jones written? A big zero. Does Senecal know Jason Riley, David Webb, Larry Elder, Candace Owens, the late Walter Williams, Armstrong Williams, Burgess Owens?
Wilfred Reilly is a professor of political science at Kentucky State University. His podcast, “The Whiteness of Wokeness,” sums up how white liberals pretty much tick off people of color with their righteous, holier than thou political correctness. The aforementioned people are all Black conservatives.
Now, I’m sure Senecal knows George Floyd, Freddie Gray, Michael Brown and Trayvon Martin but does she know even one name of the hundreds of Black children who were killed by young Black men after the defund the police movement? I was keeping a list until it got too long. I couldn’t keep up.
Heather Mac Donald, a white woman from the Manhattan Institute, has done extensive research on police and shootings. Her research can be accessed via her book “The War on Cops.” A police officer is 18.5 times more likely to be killed by a Black man than a Black man killed by a cop and, finally the most dangerous person to a Black man is a Black man.
If your news sources include ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, PBS, Huffington Post or Washington Post you are woefully misinformed.
Bill Bruner
Hyde Park
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.