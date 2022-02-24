To the Editor:
We are writing in support of Judy Bickford in her run for the two-year seat on the Morristown Selectboard.
Having known Bickford for several years, we have witnessed her unwavering support for initiatives that support a safe and productive community for all. She exemplifies her beliefs through her service as she serves on the committee Lamoille County Habitat for Humanity assisting in the building of affordable housing for chosen families.
As a member of the selectboard these past few years, she has provided thoughtful, inclusive thinking in her deliberations and decisions. We encourage voting for Judy Bickford so that her thoughtful, reasonable voice can continue to be a part of town decisions for the future.
Wally and Dot Reeve
Morristown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.