To the Editor:
In response to the op-ed piece, “Clergy supports reproductive liberty,” I too am a faith leader, not representing a variety of beliefs and viewpoints, but only those I find in a book called the Holy Bible, which clearly defines a woman’s right to choose. (Thursday, April 8, 2021)
Prohibiting abortion is in no way hostility toward women, but adherence to the sixth commandment, Thou Shalt Not Kill.
We have evidence all around us that dead things don’t grow. If life didn’t begin at conception, there would be no birth. To terminate a life after it is conceived is no different than terminating it after it is born. A life is ended, either way.
It is probably true that their studies show that almost every predominant religious group in the U.S. supports abortion rights, but it is also true that Bible scripture condemns it. One of the definitions of faith given in Webster’s College Dictionary is “belief in anything,” which seems to fit well with the ideas of those listed at the end of that letter.
Roland Greene
Craftsbury
