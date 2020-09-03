To the Editor:
Plato believed that the aim of philosophy was truth; its antithesis was sophistry, the use of argument for the sake of personal gain. The sophist relies on devious, rhetorical devices simply to make a point: fallacies and twisted logic, distorted facts and untruths, stirred emotions and omissions of relevant information. These are some tricks of the trade for advertisers, snake oil salesmen, crooked politicians, and some who write guest columns in this paper.
Take for example, the recent column from John McClaughry, which utilizes sophistry to draw the conclusion that renewable energy is not good for Vermont. A few of his tricks:
1) Compare apples to oranges, like Vermont winters to record-breaking, summer heat waves in California, which has over 60 times the population of Vermont, and over 200 cities with populations greater than Burlington. How similar are the two states in energy use?
2) Use value-loaded words and phrases such as “renewable-infatuated,” “climate activists,” “bugaboo,” and “extortions.” He wants us to believe Vermont Yankee was shut down because of radical climatologists pressing nuisance lawsuits. He doesn’t mention Yankee’s cover-up of released radioactive waste, or that owner Entergy deemed that continued operation would be unprofitable due to competition from other energy sources.
3) Set up a fake hypothetical, questioning where Vermont’s increasing electricity will come from if nuclear and natural gas energy are ruled out as sources. A report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration states that in 2019, 99.9 percent of Vermont’s electricity came from renewable sources.
4) Attribute to advocates of renewable energy sources plans to place “a ban on human settlement outside of approved downtown centers” and to use a carbon tax to totally rid the state of fossil fuels. Are these some sort of double-secret probation plans of which I haven’t heard?
5) Appeal to the authority of an unpublished book by “Vermont energy expert Meredith Angwin” claiming New England will probably experience rolling blackouts by 2025. Angwin is a nuclear advocate, and has had a previous self-published book. Do readers know that anyone can pay to have a book published? Are these rolling blackouts predicted to occur in Vermont, or maybe large New England population centers like Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield, if they happen at all?
Let the buyer and reader beware of sophists’ trickery.
Rick Barton
Hardwick
(0) comments
