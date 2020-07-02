To the Editor:
My grandchildren finished the 2019-20 school year last week. What a bust.
Since March, when schools closed, they have been provided with nothing more than busy work.
Communications with instructional personnel was, at best, infrequent. In the case of the eldest child, communication with her teacher was nonexistent.
I had hoped that some type of work would have been provided for the summer. That didn’t happen. In short, my grandchildren will have lost valuable instructional time.
With that said, I would like to offer the following ideas.
First, contact your local library and request a grade-appropriate reading list. In our case, the Hyde Park library was able to provide a starting point within minutes.
Second, do your own research on what should be taught at specific grade levels. The information is readily available; you will need to spend a little time doing your own homework.
Third, communicate with other parents and pool your resources. There are occasions when lifetime experiences are more important than what is found in a textbook.
Finally, and this will come across as a cliche, you are your child’s best teacher. Make the best use of the opportunity.
Tom Sheppard
Hyde Park
