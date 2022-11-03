To the Editor:
It has become quite clear over recent years that party politics have become way too extreme. The Republican Party seems to have marched off, stonewalling any legislative progress, and espousing righteous idealism while worshiping a lying, abusive and corrupt ex-president. Many in the Democratic Party, feeling that basic liberal ideals are not enough, are trooping off in the other direction trying to outdo each other with more progressive ideas. What gets accomplished? Not much. I am not a registered member of any political party and do not plan to be. I cannot align myself with extremism.
I recall hearing that in Washington, as well as in Montpelier, it was once common for our elected officials to meet socially, regardless of party affiliation. Ideas and opinions were shared and listened to over lunch, at social events or on the golf course. Debates ensued in the halls of the Capitol building with subsequent compromises resulting in legislation accepted by all. We were not subject to the nasty diatribe we are currently bombarded with daily in the media.
Joe Benning has demonstrated old-school Republican values in his years in the Senate. Although he has always been in the minority party, he has been effective in seeking the middle ground to accomplish common sense legislation. Benning is a listener; he does his homework and then gives an understandable response. If you have ever heard him speak or read any of his writings, you will agree. He can boil down complex issues and present them in concise, comprehensible terms. In the end, you have a clear understanding of where he stands. He doesn’t dodge the issue.
Phil Scott has also demonstrated this moderate centrist manner in his role as governor. Benning will support Scott and be a constructive team member. This is what we need in Vermont: teamwork, not partisan bickering. Let’s do all we can to make our government effective again.
I have never missed voting in any election. I do not vote for the party, I vote for the practical and balanced leader.
Tim Nisbet
Greensboro
